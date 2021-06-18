Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man dead after being found shot in car in Chickasaw alleyway

A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.
A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot in Chickasaw on Friday afternoon at Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street around 4 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found the victim in an alleyway inside a car after it happened, a Metrosafe spokesperson said.

An ambulance rushed the victim, who LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said was a man in his late teens or early 20s, to the hospital. He later died.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Fischer said downtown Louisville’s unsafe reputation arose from media coverage of the protests....
Business owner looted during riots says Fischer’s blame of media for downtown’s reputation is ‘the craziest thing’

Latest News

Jonathan Lawson
Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles in Louisville’s East End
Climbing will be featured in Tokyo.
Climbing, other sports set to debut at Tokyo Olympics
Unemployed Kentuckians will continue to receive the additional $300 pandemic benefits, in...
Beshear to offer back to work bonus instead of cutting off extra $300 unemployment benefits
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence