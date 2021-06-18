Man dies more than a month after being shot near Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in broad daylight in Algonquin in early May died on Wednesday night at UofL Hospital.

Datril Frierson, Jr., 24, was shot several times near Dixie Highway on Wilart Drive on May 8 around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. His identity was released by the Jefferson County coroner after he died.

No potential suspect information in Frierson’s death has been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.