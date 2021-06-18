Man found shot in car in Chickasaw alleyway in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot in Chickasaw on Friday afternoon at Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street around 4 p.m.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers found the victim in an alleyway inside a car after it happened, a Metrosafe spokesperson said.

An ambulance rushed the victim, who LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said was a man in his late teens or early 20s, to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.