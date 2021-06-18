Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage

Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in Louisville’s East End on Thursday evening after falling off of a dirt bike and getting hit by a car.

The crash happened in the 10500 block of La Grange Road in Anchorage just before 8 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. He was said to have been riding a dirt bike, which he lost control of and fell off and into the road. A driver then hit him, and he was pronounced dead by the time officers made it to the crash site.

Smiley said the driver stayed at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed against them. They were not hurt.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is

Latest News

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has proposed to use $3 million of the city's American Rescue Plan...
Downtown Louisville security proposal sparks citywide debate
Micheshia Norment’s tattoo of her son, Dequante Hobbs Jr. is a reminder of what happened four...
Program could help Louisville violent crime victims move after shooting
Goodwill program reports ‘success stories’ after some Louisville panhandlers find work
Goodwill program reports on success after Louisville panhandlers find work