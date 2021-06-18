Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot dead outside of a bar in the Highlands.

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot.

He was identified as Juvon Foster, 27, by the Jefferson County coroner.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

