Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was shot dead outside of a bar in the Highlands.

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. When they arrived, they found a man dead in the parking lot.

He was identified as Juvon Foster, 27, by the Jefferson County coroner.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has proposed to use $3 million of the city's American Rescue Plan...
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Micheshia Norment’s tattoo of her son, Dequante Hobbs Jr. is a reminder of what happened four...
