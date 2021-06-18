Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mandatory 30-minute recess for elementary students clears General Assembly

The amended bill gives schools the flexibility to divide the 30 minutes of recess time into two periods of 15 minutes each.
Dozens of second graders at an elementary school playing on the playground.
Dozens of second graders at an elementary school playing on the playground.(WWNY)
By WIFR Newsroom
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois General Assembly passed legislation to make 30 minutes of recess for elementary school children mandatory during school days.

If Gov. Pritzker signs the legislation, Senate Bill 654 will take effect in the fall. State Rep. Aaron Ortiz, D-Chicago, a former teacher, sponsored the measure in the House, according to The Center Square.

“Time for recess and play has dropped drastically in the last 30 years – even though there are so many benefits for children,” Ortiz said. “I am honored to have been a part of getting this bill passed.”

Ortiz said that children who do not get recess are more likely to act out in class.

“Regular breaks from structure and structural time improve behavior,” Ortiz said.

Just as adults who sit at a desk all day need to get up for a walk or a break, children should not be expected to sit still and pay attention all day without breaks, he said.

Ortiz said that recess is different from physical education class. He defines recess as “supervised, unstructured, child-directed play.”

Because play at recess is unstructured, it gives children the opportunity to be creative and explore, Ortiz said. Children have a chance to develop social skills.

“Physical activity has both mental and physical health benefits – even more so for children who are diagnosed with hyperactivity,” Ortiz said. “Play helps mitigate anxiety, depression and stress.”

State Sen. Robert Peters sponsored the legislation in the Senate, sponsored the measure in the House, according to The Center Square.

“Children have a right to play, period.” Peters said on his website. “All schools should offer recess.”

Peters is against the practice that some schools employ withholding recess as a punishment. The new legislation forbids punishing children by keeping them out of recess, sponsored the measure in the House, according to The Center Square.

The Illinois State Board of Education did not take a position on the bill. As originally introduced, the bill asked for 60 minutes of recess for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The final bill limits the recess requirement to 30 minutes a day for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The amended bill gives schools the flexibility to divide the 30 minutes of recess time into two periods of 15 minutes each. Some school administrators had said that 30 minutes of required recess would disrupt the structure of the school day.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Fischer said downtown Louisville’s unsafe reputation arose from media coverage of the protests....
Business owner looted during riots says Fischer’s blame of media for downtown’s reputation is ‘the craziest thing’
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor

Latest News

Alert Day WAVE
ALERT DAY: Strong storms with damaging winds possible overnight
Scheller's Fitness & Cycling opened their new store on Breckenridge Lane, two years after a...
Two years after fire, Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling returns to St. Matthews
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Doctors warn against dogs eating cicadas
Doctors warn that cicadas could be harmful to your dog
Jonathan Lawson
Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles in Louisville’s East End