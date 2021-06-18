Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Metro Council committee opens discussion on critical race theory

Metro Council's Equity and Inclusion Committee had an open discussion on critical race theory.
Metro Council's Equity and Inclusion Committee had an open discussion on critical race theory.(WAVE 3 News)
By Taylor Durden
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Council’s Equity and Inclusion Committee held a special meeting Thursday night focused on critical race theory. The topic is timely as states across the nation, including Kentucky, are looking to potentially ban the subject from classrooms.

“It is a hot button issue right now,” Committee Chairwoman Paula McCraney said. “So we just wanted to have the conversation, open up the dialogue and see where we stand.”

Critical race theory examines the impact of racism within America. It’s been around for over 30 years, UofL Law Professor Cedric Merlin Powell said during Thursday’s meeting.

“What critical race theory tries to do is engage the current conditions to find their origins and then seek to dismantle the structural implications of inequality,” Powell said.

Earlier this month, some Kentucky lawmakers pre-filed bills which seek to limit how teachers can talk about race, sex, and religion in public schools classroom at K-12 public schools, colleges and universities.

“That’s what people are hearing most of all: the negative parts, or the anti-CRT,” McCraney said. “So the conversation is out there and instead of trying to just allow that narrative to be out there on one side, we need to have the conversation so people can really understand what critical race theory is.”

McCraney said those lawmakers were invited to the discussion Thursday, but could not attend. Greater Louisville Inc. President and CEO of GLI Sarah Davasher-Wisdom released a statement Thursday about the legislation:

“Legislation to limit discussions on race in public school curricula poses a threat to the progress our region has made in advancing racial equity and attracting and retaining a diverse workforce. As in the past, GLI does not support policy that restricts and/or limits any local school district’s ability to control its own curriculum. We oppose current and future legislation that jeopardizes our work to promote inclusion and attract talent and businesses to our region.”

JCPS and UofL are planning to offer a college-level “Introduction to Black Studies” class for high school students, where they will earn college credit.

McCraney said this is just the beginning of the conversation. She hopes people will do their own research to learn what it is ahead of the next legislative session in January.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UofL has designated Juneteenth as a campus holiday.
Louisville employers recognize Juneteenth as formal holiday
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
The crash was reported in the 7900 block of South Third Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
LMPD: SUV driver was under the influence in crash that killed motorcyclist
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
A Louisville Metro Police spokesperson told WAVE 3 News someone fired 174 rounds and hit two...
‘A rainstorm of bullets’: Shooting victims’ parents say Ballard Park scene shows how dangerous Louisville is

Latest News

The Bourgard College of Music & Art was the first African-American art school in Louisville.
City of Louisville to restore Bourgard College of Music & Art with grant
Officers were called to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Wilart Drive on May 8.
Man dies more than a month after being shot near Dixie Highway
Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Man hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage