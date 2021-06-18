Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Overpayment waiver now available for UI claimants in Ky.

(Source: Gray News)
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Unemployment insurance claimants who were overpaid benefits in 2020 can now apply for a waiver that may clear them from having to repay those funds.

The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance mailed notice of determination letters to 14,000 unemployment claimants who were identified as being overpaid between January 27 and December 31, 2020.

According to a press release, the letters inform claimants how much they were overpaid and provide instructions on how to apply for the waiver. You can apply for the waiver online or by completing an enclosed form.

“I have fought for this waiver because it is the right thing to do,” Governor Beshear said. “Without it, a lot of Kentuckians would have received collection notices during a pandemic, and in many cases, the money they received has already been spent, creating an additional hardship for folks in the toughest of times.”

We’re told claimants have 30 days from the date postmarked on the letter to apply for the waiver and must attest that the overpayment was the result of no fault of their own and that recovery of the funds would be contrary to equity and good conscience.

The agency recommends that claimants use the online option to expedite the process.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting

Latest News

Alert Day WAVE
ALERT DAY: Strong storms with damaging winds possible overnight
Louisville Metro police officers investigating a June 9, 2021 deadly shooting in Southland Park.
A candid LMPD chief discusses rising homicide rate and a teen murder suspect in latest podcast
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
An Indiana State Police trooper working in a construction zone on Interstate 74 near...
ISP trooper hurt after SUV hits patrol car