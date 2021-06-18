Support Local Businesses
Phillips recalls millions of CPAP and sleep apnea machines

Patients using the machines should reach out to their doctors for more information, according to the announcement.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Phillips issued a recall for millions of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) and other sleep apnea machines, spokespersons announced.

The recall comes as Phillips officials discovered that the foam used in the machines can deteriorate and project tiny particles into people’s airways, the announcement said. Spokespersons said the foam particles can cause a broad range of side effects from simple headaches to cancer risks.

“We deeply regret any concern and inconvenience that patients using the affected devices will experience because of the proactive measures we are announcing today to ensure patient safety,” said Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips. “In consultation with the relevant regulatory agencies and in close collaboration with our customers and partners, we are working hard towards a resolution, which includes the deployment of the updated instructions for use and a comprehensive repair and replacement program for the affected devices. Patient safety is at the heart of everything we do at Philips.”

Patients using the machines should reach out to their doctors for more information, according to the announcement.

