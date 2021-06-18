Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Remains of World War II soldier from Somerset identified

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the remains of a sailor from Kentucky who died in the World War II attack on Pearl Harbor have been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Wednesday in a statement that authorities used DNA as well as dental and anthropological analysis to identify 18-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Floyd D. Helton of Somerset.

Helton was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma when it was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941, and capsized, resulting in 429 deaths.

Helton’s remains will be buried July 31 in Burnside, officials said.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting

Latest News

Alert Day WAVE
ALERT DAY: Strong storms with damaging winds possible overnight
Overpayment waiver now available for UI claimants in Ky.
Louisville Metro police officers investigating a June 9, 2021 deadly shooting in Southland Park.
A candid LMPD chief discusses rising homicide rate and a teen murder suspect in latest podcast
Migellic Young
Warrant: Mom made daughter bury 4-year-old sister in Charlotte backyard
An Indiana State Police trooper working in a construction zone on Interstate 74 near...
ISP trooper hurt after SUV hits patrol car