Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Stuntman Alex Harvill dies during practice run for a record-breaking motorcycle jump attempt

Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday morning while practicing to make an attempt to break...
Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday morning while practicing to make an attempt to break his own record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp jump.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (Gray News) – Daredevil Alex Harvill died Thursday while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Video of the jump shows Harvill crashing into the dirt motorcycle ramp.

The 28-year-old of Ephrata, Washington was hoping to break his world record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp.

According to Guinness World Records, Harvill currently holds the record by making a jump of 297.54 feet on July 6, 2013.

Harvill had been preparing to make a jump of over 350 feet during an event at the Moses Lake Hybrid Airshow.

In an interview posted on Facebook, Harvill explained he would be doing a series of jumps leading up to the record-breaking attempt.

Posted by Alex Harvill on Sunday, May 30, 2021

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy Friday to confirm the cause of death, which is normal procedure.

Harvill is survived by his wife and two sons.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers were called to Nowhere Bar, located at 1133 Bardstown Road, around 1:40 a.m. Thursday.
Man shot, killed outside Nowhere Bar identified
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Metro Council President David James announced he was suspending his campaign for Louisville...
David James’ Father’s Day request: Go to the doctor
Some of the 15 million boxes unsold Girl Scout cookies produced for the 2021 sale sitting in...
Louisville warehouse storing millions of boxes of unsold Girl Scout cookies
Louisville's Highlands neighborhood was the scene of a deadly shooting after a man was shot to...
Neighbors say beloved Highlands changing after another shooting

Latest News

An Indiana State Police trooper working in a construction zone on Interstate 74 near...
ISP trooper hurt after SUV hits patrol car
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Little is known about Cyber Ninjas company running Arizona audit
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
Thursday night, June 17, 2021
Thursday night, June 17, 2021