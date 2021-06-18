Support Local Businesses
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was killed in Louisville’s East End on Thursday evening after falling off of a dirt bike and getting hit by a car.

The crash happened in the 10500 block of La Grange Road in Anchorage just before 8 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said.

The teenager, identified as Milo Lang, 15, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, was said to have been riding a dirt bike, which he lost control of and fell off and into the road. A driver then hit him, and he was pronounced dead by the time officers made it to the crash site.

Smiley said the driver stayed at the scene and no charges are expected to be filed. The driver was not hurt.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

