ALERT DAY: Strong storms with damaging winds possible overnight

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH northeast of Louisville until 3 a.m.
  • FLASH FLOOD WATCH northeast of Louisville until 10 a.m.
  • Damaging winds the main threat overnight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Strong to severe storms will continue north and northeast of the Louisville area overnight. A broader area of storms will approach our counties after 5 a.m., carrying with it an additional damaging wind risk. Have the WAVE 3 News Weather App alerts on overnight!

Storms from overnight may hang around until midday on Saturday, dissipating by afternoon and giving us a chance to heat up into the 90s again. Additional scattered storms are possible Saturday afternoon, especially along and north of I-64 again.

A few scattered storms are possible during the early part of Saturday night, but we’ll likely have some quieter dry time for most of the overnight hours as lows only dip down into the 70s.

Father’s Day is trending drier as the front that’s been the focus of the stormy start to the weekend will lift northward. A few pop-up storms can’t be ruled out Sunday afternoon, but overall it will be mainly dry and hot with highs in the lower 90s!

A cold front plowing through on Monday will bring us a round of thunderstorms, some possibly becoming strong. Cooler, drier air is here just in time for the middle of next week!

