Amazon Prime Day starting soon with more competition on deals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/NBC) - This weekend might be a good time to find a deal with Amazon, with major big box retail stores trying to one-up each other on summer sales events.

“We actually have 2 million deals available for our prime members this year,” Kate Scarpa of Amazon said.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale taking place June 21 and 22 will face more competition than ever this year.

“It just became so incredibly successful that other retailers have started to copy it and kind of hitch onto that wagon,” Dan Ackerman of CNET said.

Target’s Deal Days and Walmart’s Deals for Days both kick off on Sunday, one day before Amazon’s sale. Best Buy, Kohls and others are also promoting sales

“As we all know when there are more retailers in the field, the more consumers can win because you have more choices,” Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports said.

Some are highlighting their sales as “no membership required”, a dig at Amazon’s Prime Day, which is only available to Prime members who pay $119 per year for a membership or sign up for the 30-day free trial.

“We’ll have new deals every hour for customers to take advantage of,” Scarpa said.

Limited-time deals that may encourage impulse purchases.

“You should definitely have a list of things you’re potentially interested in and not just search around the site, looking for something to buy,” Ackerman said.

Once you have your list, deal analysts suggest reviewing advertised discounts and comparing them across multiple retailers before you log on to shop.

“It really pays to do your research ahead of time and know what you’re looking for,” Gordon said.

Anyone interested in an Amazon credit card can get a sign-up bonus right now of a $150 Amazon gift card that can be used instantly. It’s the highest gift card promotion its done so far.

