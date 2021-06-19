Support Local Businesses
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek

By Brett Martin
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department officers are investigating after a man shot and killed on Friday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 pm., according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. Officers were called to Shibley Avenue on reports of shots fired. Once the victim was found, and he died before he could be brought to the hospital.

The victim is said to have lived at the home where he was shot. His identity has not been released, nor has any suspect information.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line to provide any information on the shooting to investigators at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

