Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Man charged with stealing car, shooting at homes, vehicles in east Louisville appears in court

Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment,...
Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment, robbery, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking among others.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of multiple incidents of shooting at homes and vehicles in Louisville’s east end after stealing a car appeared in court Saturday morning.

Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment, robbery, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, and theft by unlawful taking among others.

In a string of incidents reported by police, Lawson first went into the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at Fischer Park Drive Thursday evening demanding customers and staff to lay on the ground. Reports state Lawson went through one of the victims’ pockets and stole keys to their vehicle.

Police then received multiple reports of shots fired in the east end of Louisville, with multiple homes and vehicles shot at and damaged. Several victims reported nearly being hit by bullets during the incidents.

Lawson was apprehended by officers at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course around midnight.

In court Saturday morning, the judge ordered Lawson no contact with any of the places of contact in reported incidents or any victims, as well as no possession of firearms. Lawson has entered a plea of “not guilty” and has been placed on a $100,000 full cash bond.

His next court appearance will be June 28.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Lawson
Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles in Louisville’s East End
Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Fischer said downtown Louisville’s unsafe reputation arose from media coverage of the protests....
Business owner looted during riots says Fischer’s blame of media for downtown’s reputation is ‘the craziest thing’
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence

Latest News

Juneteenth is observed every year on June 19 to commemorates the final communication of the...
Juneteenth recognized across Louisville Metro with celebrations
Scheller's Fitness & Cycling opened their new store on Breckenridge Lane, two years after a...
Two years after fire, Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling returns to St. Matthews
A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.
Man dead after being found shot in car in Chickasaw alleyway
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek