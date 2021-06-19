Man charged with stealing car, shooting at homes, vehicles in east Louisville appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of multiple incidents of shooting at homes and vehicles in Louisville’s east end after stealing a car appeared in court Saturday morning.

Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment, robbery, criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident, and theft by unlawful taking among others.

In a string of incidents reported by police, Lawson first went into the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at Fischer Park Drive Thursday evening demanding customers and staff to lay on the ground. Reports state Lawson went through one of the victims’ pockets and stole keys to their vehicle.

Police then received multiple reports of shots fired in the east end of Louisville, with multiple homes and vehicles shot at and damaged. Several victims reported nearly being hit by bullets during the incidents.

Lawson was apprehended by officers at the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course around midnight.

In court Saturday morning, the judge ordered Lawson no contact with any of the places of contact in reported incidents or any victims, as well as no possession of firearms. Lawson has entered a plea of “not guilty” and has been placed on a $100,000 full cash bond.

His next court appearance will be June 28.

