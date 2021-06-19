Support Local Businesses
Officials warn of counterfeit money

By WSAZ News Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
GRAYSON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Grayson Chamber of Commerce is warning residents about bogus bills in circulation.

Officials say businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with counterfeit $100 bills. They are older looking and have the serial number B13317731B.

Counterfeit detection pens won’t turn them black but will discolor them.

Olive Hill police say the counterfeit bills must be convincing because businesses didn’t catch them initially. It wasn’t discovered they were phony until after busineses deposited them at banks.

