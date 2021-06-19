Six cyclists hurt, suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Show Low

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a suspect ran over several cyclists before he was shot by a police officer in Show Low early Saturday, June 19.

According to AZ Family , it happened around 7:25 a.m. when a pickup truck hit multiple cyclists participating in a bike event in downtown Show Low.

Police followed the suspect into a hardware store, where an officer shot the suspect.

Four people at the bike event are in critical condition and two others are in critical, but stable condition. The suspect is in critical, but stable condition.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” said Kristine Sleighter, a spokeswoman for the Show Low Police Department.

At least one of the victims was transported to Phoenix for treatment.

