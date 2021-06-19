Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving semi closes I-64 West ramp to I-65 South

TRIMARC said the incident was reported around 9:19 a.m.
TRIMARC said the incident was reported around 9:19 a.m.(TRIMARC)
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South has been closed after an accident involving a semi truck Saturday morning.

TRIMARC said the incident was reported around 9:19 a.m. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Right now, no information was provided on the condition of the driver.

The incident has blocked off all lanes on the exit ramp including both shoulders. Officials estimate the ramp will be closed for about three hours. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as the accident is cleared.

This story may be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Teen hit, killed by car after falling off dirt bike in Anchorage
Jonathan Lawson
Man accused of shooting homes, vehicles in Louisville’s East End
Fischer said downtown Louisville’s unsafe reputation arose from media coverage of the protests....
Business owner looted during riots says Fischer’s blame of media for downtown’s reputation is ‘the craziest thing’
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence

Latest News

While police are reconstructing a deadly weekend accident, traffic was diverted through...
Traffic redirected through Shelbyville as police reconstruct deadly weekend crash
A dually truck driving eastbound on Outer Loop hit a UPS semi-truck and continued under it as...
Two killed in crash involving UPS semi truck, pickup on I-65 at Outer Loop
Dr. Hiram Polk, founding member of the Jockey Club Thoroughbred Safety Committee
Polk discusses 13 year journey to improve safety in horse racing
APGA Tour visits Valhalla Golf Club
APGA gives minority golfers a path to success