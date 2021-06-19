TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving semi closes I-64 West ramp to I-65 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp from I-64 West to I-65 South has been closed after an accident involving a semi truck Saturday morning.

TRIMARC said the incident was reported around 9:19 a.m. The semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

Right now, no information was provided on the condition of the driver.

The incident has blocked off all lanes on the exit ramp including both shoulders. Officials estimate the ramp will be closed for about three hours. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes as the accident is cleared.

