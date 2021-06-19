Two years after fire, Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling returns to St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two years after a fire ripped through a St. Matthews strip mall, forcing businesses to relocate, one of those businesses is back.

Thursday marked two years since that fire. Since then, Scheller’s Fitness & Cycling has reopened in that location, along with some other businesses. Co-owner Marty Scheller told WAVE 3 News he remembers getting the phone call in June 2019 that the building was on fire and rushed over.

“I was really expecting something manageable,” Scheller said. “When I looked and saw all the commotion and all the things going on in the parking lot, I was like, ‘Oh, this is really happening.’ This is like a serious event that is not going to be something and just take a broom and a mop and fix it in a few days and go back into it.”

Scheller said he watched as firefighters fought to control the fire for more than two hours. When he arrived, he said he noticed people were taking bikes out of the store so they wouldn’t be damaged.

“There was a chain of folks, firefighters inside and people outside, hustling these bikes out,” he said.

There were 60 bikes saved in total.

In the meantime, Scheller said he and his brother were discussing what their options were in terms of temporarily relocating the store. They weren’t sure if they would be able to return to the building at all or if it would need to be demolished.

Scheller’s suffered some fire damage but mostly smoke and water damage. Firefighters determined the blaze was accidental and started a few doors down at Simply Mac, caused by a fluorescent light fixture that failed in the store.

Scheller said they kept working the entire time at other store locations. Soon after the fire, they found a temporary space on Westport Road, but six months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“Our inventory got flushed really quickly as it did for the whole industry within probably three months, pretty well the whole bike business in North America and really a lot of parts of the world was sold out,” Scheller said.

A few months ago, Scheller and his brother opened the doors again to their 7,624 square foot Breckenridge Lane location with a whole new look.

“It was like a homecoming,” Scheller said.

Scheller's Fitness & Cycling opened their new store on Breckenridge Lane, two years after a fire destroyed the building. (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.