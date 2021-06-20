Always lock your doors: Naked man breaks into California home, kills pet parakeets

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/KNBC) - A homeowner in California is sharing what happened to his family to warn others. Mat Sabz came face to face with an intruder, and the entire incident was caught on surveillance camera.

Sabz was talking to his wife on the phone when a stranger walked into his Bel Air home.

“I said, ok, I have to escape, I don’t have anything to fight this guy,” Sabz said. “I go to the balcony and I climb off. Fortunately my car was in the driveway, so I jumped on top of my of car.”

Sabz called 911. Cameras captured the burglar, identified as 34-year-old Paul Kiyan, walking around the pool naked and roaming inside their home, as Sabz’s wife Monica watched from her phone.

“I was so frightened and scared that this guy is going to be doing something to my husband,” she said.

Police arrived at the home. They said Kiyan was in the home for 45 minutes. Later, the Sabz’s two young children discovered their two pet parakeets dead.

“He went and opened the cage like a serial killer with a look, squeezing them, dropping them and stomping on both of them as they are screaming for their lives, these birds,” Sabz said.

The couple said he got in after taking a garage door opener from an unlocked car. They are sharing their story in hopes it can be a learning lesson for everyone to lock your doors.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.