Baptist Health hosts job fair to fill more than 100 positions

Looking for a job? Baptist Health is looking to hire more than 100 employees for its Louisville...
Looking for a job? Baptist Health is looking to hire more than 100 employees for its Louisville call center during a job fair Tuesday.
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Looking for a job? Baptist Health is looking to hire more than 100 employees for its Louisville call center during a job fair Tuesday.

According to a release, open interviews will be conducted at the call center office at 5200 Commerce Crossings Drive on June 22. There will be two periods available, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates are asked to apply online before the job fair, but can also arrive at any time during the hiring event. Applicants must bring a resume to the in-person job fair.

Employees hired at the Louisville call center, called the Patient Connection Hub, will field calls from patients to their health care providers within the Baptist Health Medical Group, as well as scheduling appointments, retrieving medical records and more, the release states.

Baptist Health said those hired may be eligible for a $500 sign-on bonus, and positions include benefits such as health insurance, paid time off and retirement savings.

For more information, click or tap here.

