Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river

Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in Rockingham County.(Source: WTVD via CNN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN, N.C. (AP) — Local officials in North Carolina say the body of a fourth tuber has been found in a river following a deadly accident in which a family on a recreational float went over a dam.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that authorities received a 911 call about 10 a.m. reporting a body in the Dan River.

The sheriff’s office said crews have begun efforts to recover the body.

The victim’s identity is yet to be confirmed.

Two tubers had been missing. One was a 7-year-old boy. The other was a 35-year-old woman.

One tuber now remains missing following Wednesday night’s accident that involved nine people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.
Officials identify 18-year-old who died after being found shot in car in Chickasaw
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment,...
Man charged with stealing car, shooting at homes, vehicles in east Louisville appears in court
Donnie Fitch Jr. left behind three kids, including a 2-month-old girl. They’re pleading for the...
‘Come forward, turn yourself in’: Family pleads for answers as a father killed in double shooting

Latest News

One person was killed and five people were wounded in an Oakland, Calif., shooting. Two people...
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland
The couple is sharing their story in hopes it can be a learning lesson for everyone to lock...
Always lock your doors: Naked man breaks into California home, kills pet parakeets
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
Official: Crash, ‘likely’ due to storm, kills 10 in Alabama
Family members of a Harris County deputy constable were shot during a home invasion.
Deputy constable’s wife, stepchild shot during home invasion in Texas