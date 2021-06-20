Firefighters urge fireworks safety as 4th of July approaches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Independence Day will be the first since the pandemic. All restrictions are lifted in Kentucky and Indiana, and coronavirus cases remain low.

Although the holiday is two weeks away, some have begun their celebrations early.

“With the lockdown and everything that happened last year and now restrictions have been lifted I think people are little more excited,” Zoneton Fire Marshal Tracey Key said. “We’re expecting the parties to be a little bigger.”

Within 24 hours last week, the Zoneton Fire Department has responded to two different fires that both started with the mishandling of fireworks.

“One was an improper discharging of the fireworks,” Key said. “They did what they did with their show and then they just scooped them up and threw them in the garbage. Well, those things hold heat for a while. We always recommend if you’re going to do that to have a five-gallon bucket of water. When you’re done, put them in the water or with a garden hose and spray them down a little bit before you throw them into your garbage can.”

Since neighbors are already eager to light up the sky, Zoneton Fire has shared some safety tips.

Wear safety glasses.

Read any instructions on the fireworks.

Choose a flat and level ground that is 200 feet away from buildings, vehicles and people, which is a state law. State law also prohibits people younger than 18 from igniting fireworks.

Never point fireworks at people or buildings.

Be sure the fallout will not land in dry brush.

Have water hoses or buckets of water nearby. Douse remnants before putting them in the trash and leave trash bags away from buildings just in case.

Clear the area of flammable liquids, such as charcoal lighter fluid.

Remember that alcohol and fireworks do not mix – save the cold stuff for after the hot stuff. No smoking around fireworks either.

Let nearby pet owners and veterans aware of your fireworks time, so they can take measures to avoid it.

“We’re not asking you not to have fun, we’re not asking you not to have parties, we’re just asking you to be very, very careful,” Key said. “It’s dry and that is not in our favor right now.”

The rules for fireworks vary in Kentucky versus Indiana. For Hoosiers, most consumer fireworks are legal. The State Fire Marshal requires fireworks to be used or possession by individuals 18 or older, unless a parent is present and responsible at the location of use. Generally, the state statute prohibits the lighting of fireworks after 11 p.m. or before 9 a.m. Find more here.

In the Commonwealth, the firework ordinance varies from county to county. In Louisville, fireworks that leave the ground are considered illegal. Find more on your county here.

