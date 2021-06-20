FORECAST: Hot and humid Father’s Day; storms Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Father’s Day: Hot and humid with a stray shower or storm possible

Monday: A cold front brings storms to the area, some strong

Tuesday: Cooler, less humid air returns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An isolated shower is possible this evening, otherwise drying out overnight under a partly cloudy sky. It will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s.

Father’s Day is going to be hot and humid with a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm during the afternoon. Most of the area will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Partly cloudy, warm and muggy Sunday night with lows in the 70s.

A cold front will push through WAVE Country on Monday, bringing numerous thunderstorms, some of which could be strong. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Behind the cold front we’re looking at another taste of September weather with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s for Tuesday. Temperatures heat back up to end the week with another chance for storms by next weekend.

