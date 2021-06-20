Support Local Businesses
Fundraiser planned for Midway firefighter battling cancer

Midway Fire Capt. Allen Vann
Midway Fire Capt. Allen Vann(Bobby King)
By WKYT News Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
MIDWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friends of a Midway firefighter battling cancer have organized a fundraiser for Saturday, June 26, to help with his medical costs.

Friends of Midway Fire Department Capt. Allen Vann say during his honeymoon, he developed a powerful headache, and decided to go to the doctor after returning home. Doctors soon discovered he had a brain tumor the size of a lime, and Capt. Vann was diagnosed with cancer.

Friends say Capt. Vann has had the tumor removed, and is now undergoing radiation and chemotherapy.

His best friend, Bobby King, is helping organize Saturday’s fundraiser. “You know, he saved my life one time, and I’m trying to return the favor,” Vann told WKYT.

The fundraiser begins at noon Saturday at Walter Bradley Park on Dudley Street in Midway, and will include a barbecue cooking contest, a motorcycle rally, live music, and concessions.

Click here for more information about the event.

