Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake
Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the water and never resurfaced, according to officials.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued a release saying conservation officers were sent to the swimming area in Tipton Lake around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
Officials later found the teenager under around 12 feet of water near a swimming platform, the release states.
The teenager’s exact cause of death is pending autopsy reports, and the investigation is ongoing by Indiana DNR.
