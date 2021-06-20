Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the water and never resurfaced, according to officials.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued a release saying conservation officers were sent to the swimming area in Tipton Lake around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials later found the teenager under around 12 feet of water near a swimming platform, the release states.

The teenager’s exact cause of death is pending autopsy reports, and the investigation is ongoing by Indiana DNR.

