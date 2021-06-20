Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake

The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the...
The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the water and never resurfaced, according to officials.(Indiana DNR)
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the water and never resurfaced, according to officials.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources issued a release saying conservation officers were sent to the swimming area in Tipton Lake around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Officials later found the teenager under around 12 feet of water near a swimming platform, the release states.

The teenager’s exact cause of death is pending autopsy reports, and the investigation is ongoing by Indiana DNR.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.
Officials identify 18-year-old who died after being found shot in car in Chickasaw
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment,...
Man charged with stealing car, shooting at homes, vehicles in east Louisville appears in court
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Officials warn of counterfeit money

Latest News

With capacity limits now lifted, the attractions are gearing up for a full resurgence of...
Bourbon tourism shaking off pandemic slump in Kentucky
Ky. education group pushing for more diversity to be taught in schools
Unemployed Kentuckians will continue to receive the additional $300 pandemic benefits, in...
Beshear to offer back to work bonus instead of cutting off extra $300 unemployment benefits
Dozens of second graders at an elementary school playing on the playground.
Mandatory 30-minute recess for elementary students clears General Assembly