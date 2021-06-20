Support Local Businesses
LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville

By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Louisville early Sunday morning.

Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

A man in his 30s was found shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials, according to police.

No other information was provided, but LMPD said all parties have been accounted for at this time.

