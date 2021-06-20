LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in south Louisville early Sunday morning.

Officer Beth Ruoff confirmed officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

A man in his 30s was found shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials, according to police.

No other information was provided, but LMPD said all parties have been accounted for at this time.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.