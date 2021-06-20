Support Local Businesses
Police: Man found dead in Louisville’s California neighborhood, foul play suspected

Officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ...
Officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ Hodge Street around 3 p.m.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died in the California neighborhood Sunday evening, and Louisville Metro Police said foul play is suspected in the case.

According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ Hodge Street around 3 p.m.

At the scene, police located a man in his 40s who had been shot and killed.

LMPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time. No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

