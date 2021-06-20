Support Local Businesses
Remains of 10 more Native American kids to be disinterred

The caption on this artwork reads Academic Building, Indian School, Carlisle, PA. (Public...
The caption on this artwork reads Academic Building, Indian School, Carlisle, PA. (Public Domain image from National Archives and Records Administration) via KTOO (KTUU)
By Associated Press
Updated: 3 hours ago
CARLISLE, Pa. (AP) - The remains of 10 more Native American children who died more than a century ago at a boarding school in central Pennsylvania are being disinterred and will be returned to their relatives.

A team of archaeologists began disinterring the remains at the cemetery on the grounds of the Carlisle Barracks, which also houses the U.S. Army War College. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that nine were from the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota and one is from the Alaskan Aleut tribe.

The cemetery contains more than 180 graves of students who attended the former Carlisle Indian Industrial School - a government-run boarding school for Native American children. 

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

