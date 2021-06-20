Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Search continues for Kandi Gonzalez

By John Lowe
Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A family and a community are still searching for their loved one and some closure.

“We’ve had numerous resources in trying to find Kandi but so far no luck,” said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt.

Deputies, K9 crews and local first responders were out once again searching for Kandi Green Gonzalez, who has been reported missing since Jun. 1.

“It’s the weirdest thing in the world,” Hunt said. “She was just wandering around somebody’s backyard and she runs through the creek and just disappears. Nobody chasing her. Nothing to suspect anything than she was just on her own, ran into the creek and so far she hasn’t been found.”

Search teams, along with neighbors, were combing every single piece of property hoping to find any evidence of where Gonzalez might be.

“For this last couple of weeks or week or so,” Hunt said. “They’ve called us continuously to tell us they’ve searched their buildings, they’ve searched their barns, even the underpinning of their house, everywhere on their property to try to help us rule out places that we don’t have to go back and search.”

Hunt says that cadaver dogs have replaced tracking dogs in the search.

“Hopefully we use it to rule out anything,” Hunt said. “Thank god the cadaver dogs haven’t found anything so there’s hope.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.
Officials identify 18-year-old who died after being found shot in car in Chickasaw
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment,...
Man charged with stealing car, shooting at homes, vehicles in east Louisville appears in court
Donnie Fitch Jr. left behind three kids, including a 2-month-old girl. They’re pleading for the...
‘Come forward, turn yourself in’: Family pleads for answers as a father killed in double shooting

Latest News

Lawsuit seeks removal of Kentucky wildlife commissioner
The couple is sharing their story in hopes it can be a learning lesson for everyone to lock...
Always lock your doors: Naked man breaks into California home, kills pet parakeets
The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the...
Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake
Donnie Fitch Jr. left behind three kids, including a 2-month-old girl. They’re pleading for the...
‘Come forward, turn yourself in’: Family pleads for answers as a father killed in double shooting
The Louisville Juneteenth Festival brought hundreds of people out to the Waterfront on Saturday...
Hundreds celebrate Freedom Day at Louisville Juneteenth Festival