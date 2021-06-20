Trinity romps by McCracken for school’s first baseball title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Trinity Shamrocks got off to a fast start and coasted to a 10-0 victory over McCracken County in the Kentucky state baseball championship game on Saturday night in Lexington.

The “run rule” was enforced in the fifth inning as the Rocks captured the school’s first baseball crown.

“The pressure’s off now, " said Trinity head coach Richard Arnold. " There was some kind of curse over not winning our first title but now the curse is gone. Whatever it was these kids deserve all the credit.”

Pitcher Colin Murphy notched the victory on the hill as he went the distance, tossing a two-hitter, and also picked up tourney MVP honors.

Trinity’s Korbyn Dickerson went three for four at the plate and drove in a game-high four runs.

The Shamrocks finished the season with a mark of 41-2, tying the state recprd for most wins in a season.

