Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Trinity romps by McCracken for school’s first baseball title

Trinity Baseball wins 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Title
Trinity Baseball wins 2021 KHSAA State Baseball Title(KHSAA)
By Mike Hartnett
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Trinity Shamrocks got off to a fast start and coasted to a 10-0 victory over McCracken County in the Kentucky state baseball championship game on Saturday night in Lexington.

The “run rule” was enforced in the fifth inning as the Rocks captured the school’s first baseball crown.

“The pressure’s off now, " said Trinity head coach Richard Arnold. " There was some kind of curse over not winning our first title but now the curse is gone. Whatever it was these kids deserve all the credit.”

Pitcher Colin Murphy notched the victory on the hill as he went the distance, tossing a two-hitter, and also picked up tourney MVP honors.

Trinity’s Korbyn Dickerson went three for four at the plate and drove in a game-high four runs.

The Shamrocks finished the season with a mark of 41-2, tying the state recprd for most wins in a season.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.
Officials identify 18-year-old who died after being found shot in car in Chickasaw
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment,...
Man charged with stealing car, shooting at homes, vehicles in east Louisville appears in court
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Officials warn of counterfeit money

Latest News

Climbing will be featured in Tokyo.
Climbing, other sports set to debut at Tokyo Olympics
Derby City Dynamite is having an amazing season.
Dynamite Season for Derby City
Climb Nulu
Climbing, other sports set to debut at Tokyo Olympics
Derby City Dynamite prepare for playoffs.
Dynamite season for Derby City