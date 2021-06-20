Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through...
FILE – The Biden administration has moved to make gender confirmation surgery available through the VA health care system.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery, Secretary Denis McDonough announced at a Pride Month event in Orlando Saturday.

McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of an effort to overcome a “dark history” of discrimination against LGBTQ service members. The move is just the first step in what’s likely to be a yearslong federal rulemaking process to expand VA health benefits to cover the surgery, but McDonough said the VA will use the time to “develop capacity to meet the surgical needs” of transgender veterans.

The decision, he said, will allow “transgender vets to go through the full gender confirmation process with VA by their side.” McDonough also referenced what he said were higher rates of mental illness and suicidal thoughts among LGBTQ veterans, and a fear of discrimination that prevents those veterans from seeking care.

“We’re making these changes not only because they are the right thing to do, but because they can save lives,” he said.

McDonough said the decision was based on the “recommendation of our clinicians, so this is a health care decision that has very real physical health care impacts as well as significant mental health impacts.”

The National Center for Transgender Equality estimates that there are more than 134,000 transgender veterans and over 15,000 transgender individuals serving in the military today.

McDonough’s announcement is the latest in a series of moves by the Biden administration to expand protections and benefits to transgender individuals in the military.

Just days into his term, President Joe Biden signed an executive order overturning a Trump administration ban on transgender individuals serving in the military. And in February, McDonough ordered a review of the department’s policies to “ensure that transgender Veterans and employees do not face discrimination on the basis of their gender identity and expression.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.
Officials identify 18-year-old who died after being found shot in car in Chickasaw
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment,...
Man charged with stealing car, shooting at homes, vehicles in east Louisville appears in court
Several businesses in Grayson and Olive Hill have been hit with fake $100 bills.
Officials warn of counterfeit money

Latest News

A hot and humid Father's Day with only a stray pop-up storm possible. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
FORECAST: Hot and humid Father’s Day; storms Monday
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, June 20, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Sunday morning, June 20, 2021
Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville
In this June 6, 2021, file photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, President Tsai...
US sending Taiwan 2.5 million vaccine doses, tripling pledge