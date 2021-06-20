Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

World War II veterans honored with special flight in Frankfort on Father’s Day

A group of World War II veterans took part in a special flight Sunday, June 20, 2021 in...
A group of World War II veterans took part in a special flight Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Frankfort, Ky.(Grace Finerman)
By Grace Finerman
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Five World War II veterans spent part of Father’s Day on a special flight in a B-25 twin-engine bomber plane.

Honor Flights Bluegrass helped organize Sunday’s flight, as part of a tour the plane made around Kentucky, honoring veterans at each stop.

“They’re the lucky ones who came home,” Jeff Thoke, Honor Flights Bluegrass Chairman, said of the veterans. “They went overseas and did what they had to do.”

Verner Ferguson, who turns 100 on June 23, was one of the veterans on the flight Sunday. He was a squad leader in World War II, traveling across Europe. He told WKYT he remembers seeing planes, just like this one. during the war.

“I have memories of those boys flying over, and I just wanted to go with them,” Ferguson said. “This will substitute.”

Another World War II veteran on the flight, Dennis Cravens, just celebrated his 103rd birthday.

“It’s a pleasure to be out here, and to meet all these people.” Cravens said.

At the time of the war, Cravens was helping build ships in Evansville, but decided to enlist in the military to fight for his country.

Honor Flights Bluegrass is planning an honor flight for World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington, D.C. on October 20. For more information about that flight, click here.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was found shot on Greenwood Avenue and 40th Street in Chickasaw on June 18.
Officials identify 18-year-old who died after being found shot in car in Chickasaw
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Family of man shot, killed outside Highlands Bar fears he was target of gun violence
Police were called around 530 Friday evening.
Deadly shooting under investigation near Fern Creek
Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville
Jonothan Lawson, 28, has nine pending cases against him, with charges of wanton endangerment,...
Man charged with stealing car, shooting at homes, vehicles in east Louisville appears in court

Latest News

Officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ...
Police: Man found dead in Louisville’s California neighborhood, foul play suspected
Within 24 hours last week, the Zoneton Fire Department has responded to two different fires...
Firefighters urge fireworks safety as 4th of July approaches
Looking for a job? Baptist Health is looking to hire more than 100 employees for its Louisville...
Baptist Health hosts job fair to fill more than 100 positions
NC governor again vetoes gun-rights bill for more churches