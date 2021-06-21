“Afraid for my children,” Summer Wells’ mother states in dismissed order of protection against child’s father

Support Local Businesses
On April 21, 2021, investigators said the charges of domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon were dismissed.
The Hawkins County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office is searching for Summer Moon-Utah Wells. She is described as a white female, 3 feet tall and 40 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.(MissingKids.org, TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sherriff’s Office said the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells was arrested in 2020 on domestic assault charges.

According to police reports, Donald Wells was arrested on October 14, 2020, and charged with domestic assault, possession of a handgun while under the influence and unlawful possession of a weapon following an domestic incident with Summer Wells’ mother Candus Bly.

Deputies were dispatched to Ben Hill Road in Oct. 2020 after receiving reports of a domestic assault. When deputies arrived on the scene they located Donald Wells behind the wheel of a vehicle.

A stop was conducted in the driveway and Wells was detained. Deputies said Wells was stumbling and had a strong odor of alcohol. Wells told deputies he had a black powder pistol in the vehicle and revealed he was convicted of a felony in Utah.

Deputies spoke with Candus Bly who said Donald Wells came home drunk and saw a man in the house. According to the police report, Wells started to argue with the man and had a “struggle” with Bly. According to reports, Bly was pushed down during the incident causing damage to her knee.

Bly said Wells then began punching himself in the face and left the home.

Deputies took Wells into custody and booked him into the Hawkins County Jail.

One day after the incident, Candus Bly filed for an Order of Protection against Donald Wells.

In the order of protection, Bly stated that Wells, “drinks and throws things.” She went on to state she was, “afraid of being hurt” and claimed Wells was abusive mentally and physically.

“I am afraid for my children and myself,” Bly wrote in the order of protection. “My mother fears he is going to hurt her.”

Four days later, on the date of Donald Wells’ hearing, Bly asked for a dismissal of the order of protection.

On April 21, 2021, the charges of domestic assault and unlawful possession of a weapon were dismissed. Wells did however plead guilty to possession of a handgun while under the influence.

