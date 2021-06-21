Ballard grad qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville native is heading to Tokyo to competes in the 2020 Olympic Games.

Ronnie Baker, 27, a graduate of Ballard High School, will represent the United States in 100-meter dash.

Baker qualified by running his personal best of 9.85 seconds in the finals. He finished second, just .05 behind the winner, Trayvon Bromell. The third member of the team will be Fred Kerley, whose time was just .01 behind Baker.

The win marks the first time Baker has qualified for a U.S. World Championship or Olympic team.

Watch the NBC Olympics coverage of Baker qualifying run by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.