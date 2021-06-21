FBI Louisville commends Christopher 2X, Game Changers in advocacy against gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization working to support victims of gun violence and promote non-violence in the Louisville Metro has been recognized by FBI Louisville.

Christopher 2X, along with members of his non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers, were honored with a certificate of appreciation at FBI Louisville headquarters on Monday.

Recognizing the importance of community partners, #FBILouisville commends Christopher 2X and his @2xGameChangers for all they do in the fight against gun violence, their support for survivors and the kids left behind, and their help building trust with communities we serve. pic.twitter.com/2pZJlCmqsG — FBI Louisville (@FBILouisville) June 21, 2021

FBI Louisville said it “recognized the importance of community partners” in a social media post, thanking 2X and his organization in his ongoing efforts against gun violence and support for gun violence victims.

“On behalf of the Game Changers organization and myself, we are appreciative of the recognition from the FBI in regards to recognizing our work against the trauma and broken hearts caused by senseless and violent crime,” 2X told WAVE 3 News.

2X’s Game Changers also tracks LMPD Homicide data to show the impact of gun violence in the city, as well as providing resources to educational material and mentoring options promoting non-violence in the city.

