Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FBI Louisville commends Christopher 2X, Game Changers in advocacy against gun violence

An organization working to support victims of gun violence and promote non-violence in the...
An organization working to support victims of gun violence and promote non-violence in the Louisville Metro has been recognized by FBI Louisville Monday.(FBI Louisville - Twitter)
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An organization working to support victims of gun violence and promote non-violence in the Louisville Metro has been recognized by FBI Louisville.

Christopher 2X, along with members of his non-profit Christopher 2X Game Changers, were honored with a certificate of appreciation at FBI Louisville headquarters on Monday.

FBI Louisville said it “recognized the importance of community partners” in a social media post, thanking 2X and his organization in his ongoing efforts against gun violence and support for gun violence victims.

“On behalf of the Game Changers organization and myself, we are appreciative of the recognition from the FBI in regards to recognizing our work against the trauma and broken hearts caused by senseless and violent crime,” 2X told WAVE 3 News.

2X’s Game Changers also tracks LMPD Homicide data to show the impact of gun violence in the city, as well as providing resources to educational material and mentoring options promoting non-violence in the city.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD says no one has been arrested so far.
Man fatally shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center
The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the...
Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake
Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville
Officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ...
Police: Man found dead in Louisville’s California neighborhood, foul play suspected

Latest News

Police reform has become a hot topic in many cities across the country, including Louisville.
Louisville’s record level of homicides stands out from other cities with increased violence
The University of Louisville announced Monday it has received an additional $11.3 million in...
UofL receives $11.3 million in renewed funding for liver research center
Thousands of people struggled to get home after American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights...
No cancellations yet of Louisville's American Airlines flights
Cane Madden's hearings will be kept confidential for now, but the judge in his ongoing case...
Cane Madden: News outlets denied access to hearing for repeated sexual assault suspect