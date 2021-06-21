FORECAST: Stormy day ahead with cooler weather coming

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM THREAT: The risk is there for damaging winds/isolated tornado across Kentucky today

COOLER AIR: Moves in Tuesday/Wednesday

MORE HEAVY RAIN: Next weekend may feature a sluggish front that could lead to heavy rain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Changes are coming for our Monday as a cold front will light up the radar with thunderstorms after lunch, mainly for Kentucky. Some storms could be strong to severe. The front will pass through quickly so temperatures will actually FALL after 3 PM into the lower 70s.

Light showers may linger behind the front until about midnight, then expect a drying-out trend toward sunrise Tuesday. It will be much cooler with lows in the 50s/60s.

Tuesday looks to be the pick day of the week in terms of sunshine, cool temperatures, and low humidity. Soak it up, it won’t last long!

Mostly clear, less humid, and much cooler Tuesday night! Can you say free A/C?

