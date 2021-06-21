Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/21

**note: the video attached is the weather setup as of 8am today. Keep in mind more information if flowing in and it will be important to stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the very latest.

The main concern will be the timing/impact of t-storms that will pop along and ahead of a cold front just after lunch into the afternoon. There is just enough fuel at play to put just about every threat on the table but the extent and duration of those threats is what will be limited. On the good of things, hopefully those of you that have been really dry lately will get the rainfall you need!

We will dry out and cool down for the next few days before we ramp right back up again with the warm/humid setup toward the weekend. The difference next time around is the next cold front (over the weekend) will be move MUCH slower than the one today. Something to watch when it comes to rain totals.

