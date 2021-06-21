Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/21

By Brian Goode
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**note: the video attached is the weather setup as of 8am today. Keep in mind more information if flowing in and it will be important to stay close to the WAVE 3 Weather App for the very latest.

The main concern will be the timing/impact of t-storms that will pop along and ahead of a cold front just after lunch into the afternoon. There is just enough fuel at play to put just about every threat on the table but the extent and duration of those threats is what will be limited. On the good of things, hopefully those of you that have been really dry lately will get the rainfall you need!

We will dry out and cool down for the next few days before we ramp right back up again with the warm/humid setup toward the weekend. The difference next time around is the next cold front (over the weekend) will be move MUCH slower than the one today. Something to watch when it comes to rain totals.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the...
Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake
Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville
LMPD says no one has been arrested so far.
Man fatally shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center
Officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ...
Police: Man found dead in Louisville’s California neighborhood, foul play suspected
Donnie Fitch Jr. left behind three kids, including a 2-month-old girl. They’re pleading for the...
‘Come forward, turn yourself in’: Family pleads for answers as a father killed in double shooting

Latest News

Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/21
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/21
WAVE Daily Live Wx Blog
Storms become likely Monday afternoon.
FORECAST: Stormy day ahead with cooler weather coming
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/17
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/17