Johnny Bench artifacts on display at Louisville Slugger Museum

Three items from Cincinnati Reds legend and Baseball Hall of Fame member Johnny Bench are not on long-tern display at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory.(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is adding more memorabilia to it’s already massive lineup.

Thanks to a long-term loan from Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench, the museum will be displaying three of his prized possessions from his 17-year career.

Two of his storied Louisville Slugger bats and one of his 10 Gold-Glove Awards are now on display in the museum’s main gallery.

Bench, 73, and his family decided to loan these historic artifacts to several museums across the country so they can be shared with fans.

The other selected museums are: The Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum, The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, and the Johnny Bench Museum in Binger, Oklahoma.

