Kentucky search warrant task force holds second meeting

By Chelsea Jones
Updated: 9 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s search warrant task force held its second meeting at Eastern Kentucky University on Monday

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the task force would look at the search warrant process in Kentucky.

Following the death of Breonna Taylor, many people had questions about the way search warrants were obtained and executed. As a result, the task force will review those procedures and determine if additional training is necessary.

Eighteen people are on the task force. They include judges, lawmakers, police officers, community members, and a representative from the NAACP.

The task force’s first meeting was at Cameron’s office in Frankfort. It mostly involved introductions. Everyone said they were looking forward to working together on such an important issue.

Their goal is to look at search warrant procedures in the state and determine if any changes should be made.

Representatives from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training Center gave a presentation. They say officers are trained to act ethically when executing search warrants. They are also trained on when to execute the warrants and how to document them.

Some members of the task criticized the lack of data regarding search warrants. They also called on more implicit bias training for officers.

Following the presentations and panel discussion, members of the task force broke into groups to further discuss changes they believe should be implemented in training.

The search warrant task will meet again next in July in Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Thursday, the Lexington Urban County Council will conduct a second reading of an ordinance banning no-knock warrants in the city.

Black faith leaders have called for an end to the warrants, while the police chief and mayor have opposed that. They said there are cases where the warrants are useful.

