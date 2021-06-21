Support Local Businesses
Louisville family asking for help with search of missing support dog

Rowdy, a missing support dog for two children, has been missing since April 16. A $2,700 reward...
A $2,700 reward is not being offered for his return.(Source: Lisa Bobbitt)
By Faith King
Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother has been searching for her children’s missing support dog for months, now she’s offering $2,700 to help bring Rowdy, the brown and white Dachshund, home.

Lisa Bobbitt said her family dog, Rowdy, has been around for 6 years acting as a support dog for her sons, Judah and Micah, who she adopted at a very young age.

Bobbitt said Rowdy left home on April 16 and never returned. Since then, Bobbitt said she’s walked at least 200 miles searching for her dog while passing out fliers to help find Rowdy. She said she won’t stop until she brings Rowdy home, for her boys.

“They were born addicted, and Judah suffered more with the addiction in fetal alcohol...” Bobbitt said talking about her sons. “When Rowdy was here, they just always had him in their hands, he just kind of diffuses how they feel, he’s just a calmer.”

If you have any information on Rowdy’s location, call 502-905-6941 or 502-301-9241.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

