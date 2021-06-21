Support Local Businesses
Man fatally shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center

LMPD says no one has been arrested so far.
By Brett Martin
Published: Jun. 20, 2021 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD says one man is dead in a shooting at a shopping center.

Officers said they found the man shot multiple times around 7:45 Sunday evening.

It happened at 3997 7th St, the CVS in the shopping center.

The victim died at the scene. Their name hasn’t been released at this time.

NO suspects have been arrested yet.

