Man shot and killed in Southland Terrace Shopping Center identified

The man shot and killed over the weekend in a Shively neighborhood shopping center has been...
The man shot and killed over the weekend in a Shively neighborhood shopping center has been identified by officials.(WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man shot and killed over the weekend in a Shively neighborhood shopping center has been identified by officials.

De’Andre Colbert, 22, died after being shot in the 3900 block of South 7th Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Police were called to the Southland Terrace Shopping Center around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, where they found Colbert shot and killed.

LMPD said there are no suspects in the case at this time and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

