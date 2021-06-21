Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder following a shooting at an apartment complex.

Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez, 26, was taken into custody Sunday after a man was found shot between two vehicles in the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace around 2:50 a.m. that morning, according to court documents.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Chavez told police he got into a fight with a man who pulled out a handgun. Chavez claimed during a struggle the gun fired several times. Police said the gunshot wounds did not appear to be consistent with his story.

Chavez is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.

