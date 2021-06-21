No cancellations yet of Louisville's American Airlines flights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the summer travel season kicks into high gear, air travel is rebounding to pre-pandemic levels. But, not without headaches.

Thousands of people struggled to get home after American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend. The airline said it was due to staffing shortages, maintenance and other issues.

On Saturday, 123 American flights were canceled, 178 on Sunday and 97 were canceled Monday. The airline expects to cancel 50-80 flights per day through July until more staffing become available.

Last week, WAVE 3 News reported major delays with Southwest Airlines because of weather and technical issues, including some flights at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

So far, the airport’s spokesperson, Natalie Chaudoin, said there have not been any delays at SDF from American Airlines. However, it is subject to change at the discretion of the airline.

To avoid missing any flight, Chaudoin recommends checking the flight status ahead of a flight and arriving to the airport early to allow enough time through TSA.

“More and more people are continuing to travel, so the airport is significantly busier,” Chaudoin said. “Definitely encourage people to be mindful of that, make sure they arrive at the airport an hour and a half before their scheduled department just to give themselves enough time to get through security, to their gate before it’s time to board.”

American Airlines said it will attempt to notify customers far in advance of their flights, and provide an opportunity for customers to rebook on alternative flights through its smartphone app.

