Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Recent KSP inspections find potentially dangerous issues with big rigs

By Mike Fussell
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are on the frontlines of preventing catastrophes by keeping drivers safe while inches away from big rigs that might lose control. While most semis are safe, some of the findings of commercial vehicle inspectors may be hard to believe.

“When we pull motorists and carriers into our weigh facilities, we’re looking for things that would typically maybe cause crashes,” Officer Steven Douglas said.

(Story continues below photos)

Inspectors found truck parts held together by tools. (Source: KSP)
Inspectors found truck parts held together by tools. (Source: KSP)(KSP)
In one instance, a tarp cord was used to fix a break pedal. (Source: KSP)
In one instance, a tarp cord was used to fix a break pedal. (Source: KSP)(KSP)

Among the issues found recently by inspectors is a tarp strap rigged up to hold a brake pedal in place, dangerously worn-out tires, and the use of tools, like wrenches, as temporary fixes holding together truck parts.

“We really just want to focus on keeping those folks in compliance and keeping our motorists safe when operating on our roadways,” Douglas said.

(Story continues below photo)

KSP troopers said the inspections help keep semi drivers and those near them safe. (Source: KSP)
KSP troopers said the inspections help keep semi drivers and those near them safe. (Source: KSP)(KSP)

Douglas claims road safety is a two-way street. He said people often don’t realize how much longer it takes a large truck to come to a stop. So, buckling up, staying out of blind spots, and not tailgating or cutting off trucks can keep everyone safe.

Over the next two days, KSP will be conducting Operation Safe Drive, specifically targeting all on the roadway who are distracted, reckless, or impaired. Troopers said in 2020 there were around 5,640 collisions involving commercial vehicles, and 89 of them were deadly.

“If we had one, that’s too many on our roadways,” Douglas said. “So, we just want to leave folks with the message of drive safe, buckle up and be extra careful when operating in or around these large vehicles.”

AAA states 43 percent of people surveyed in March said they were planning a vacation in anticipation of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD says no one has been arrested so far.
Man fatally shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center
The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the...
Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake
Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville
Officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ...
Police: Man found dead in Louisville’s California neighborhood, foul play suspected

Latest News

The man shot and killed over the weekend in a Shively neighborhood shopping center has been...
Man shot and killed in Southland Terrace Shopping Center identified
Kroger and Dare to Care partnered with Simmons College to expand the food pantry, which will...
Simmons College food pantry expanded, renovated
According to Norton Children’s Hospital, reports of child accidental shootings in Louisville...
Every parent needs to ask this question: Is there an unlocked gun where my child plays?
The fence around the Algonquin pool has been patched up after vandalism incidents.
Algonquin Pool vandalism has deeper meaning, neighbors say