PHOTOS: Recent KSP inspections find potentially dangerous issues with big rigs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police troopers are on the frontlines of preventing catastrophes by keeping drivers safe while inches away from big rigs that might lose control. While most semis are safe, some of the findings of commercial vehicle inspectors may be hard to believe.

“When we pull motorists and carriers into our weigh facilities, we’re looking for things that would typically maybe cause crashes,” Officer Steven Douglas said.

Among the issues found recently by inspectors is a tarp strap rigged up to hold a brake pedal in place, dangerously worn-out tires, and the use of tools, like wrenches, as temporary fixes holding together truck parts.

“We really just want to focus on keeping those folks in compliance and keeping our motorists safe when operating on our roadways,” Douglas said.

Douglas claims road safety is a two-way street. He said people often don’t realize how much longer it takes a large truck to come to a stop. So, buckling up, staying out of blind spots, and not tailgating or cutting off trucks can keep everyone safe.

Over the next two days, KSP will be conducting Operation Safe Drive, specifically targeting all on the roadway who are distracted, reckless, or impaired. Troopers said in 2020 there were around 5,640 collisions involving commercial vehicles, and 89 of them were deadly.

“If we had one, that’s too many on our roadways,” Douglas said. “So, we just want to leave folks with the message of drive safe, buckle up and be extra careful when operating in or around these large vehicles.”

