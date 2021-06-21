Simmons College food pantry expanded, renovated

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For students at Simmons College who can’t afford food, another new resource has opened at the school — an expanded and renovated food pantry.

Students often depend on the food pantry for meals, as 70% of them come from households that live at or below the national poverty level, according to the college’s president.

“The main thing is academic preparation,” Simmons College President Dr. Kevin Cosby said at the food pantry’s ribbon cutting. “The main thing should not be food insecurity, which is what many of our kids experience, and disinvested neighborhoods experience food and other insecurities.”

Kroger and Dare to Care partnered with Simmons College to expand the food pantry, which will help students when they return to campus in August.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.