Toddler killed in Madisonville fire
Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police say a two year old was killed in a fire.
It happened Sunday night in the Meadowlark Subdivision off Anton Road.
The coroner says the little boy, Calvin Lynn Colson, died of smoke inhalation.
Officials say a 12-year-old and a five-year-old were also in the home when the fire broke out, but they make it out safely.
They say their parents had just left about five minutes prior.
Officials say a neighbor boy was out jumping on a trampoline, saw the smoke, and called 911.
We’re told four fire fighters were hurt - three for smoke and dehydration and one with a muscle strain. All have been treated and released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
