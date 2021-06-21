Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UofL receives $11.3 million in renewed funding for liver research center

The University of Louisville announced Monday it has received an additional $11.3 million in...
The University of Louisville announced Monday it has received an additional $11.3 million in funding for its liver research center.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Monday it has received an additional $11.3 million in funding for its liver research center.

The grant, donated by the National Institute of Health, will allow ongoing research within UofL’s Hepatobiology and Toxicology Center for Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) for an additional five years.

According to UofL, Kentucky leads the nation in increases for cirrhosis-related deaths and in liver-cancer related deaths.

UofL said the center supports research programs focusing on injuries and treatments of liver diseases and liver cancer. Funding would allow improved research infrastructure and additional projects taken on by researchers.

“It’s important to note that there are almost 100 (centers for biomedical research excellence) across the country, but we’re the only one that focuses on hepatobiology and toxicology,” Dr. Craig McClain, director of Hepatobiology and Toxicology Center for Biomedical Research Excellence said. “So we’re actually a national resource for that.”

The center was established back in 2016 with $11.5 million in funding from the NIH.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a 17-year-old male has been recovered from Tipton Lake after he went under the...
Indiana DNR recovers body of 17-year-old at Tipton Lake
LMPD says no one has been arrested so far.
Man fatally shot at Southland Terrace Shopping Center
Officers were sent to the 7100 block of Yorktown Terrace just before 3 a.m. on reports of a...
LMPD: Man shot and killed in south Louisville
Guillermo Valdes de Lombillio Chavez
‘The victim is my brother’: Murder charge filed after man found dead between vehicles
Officers responded to reports of a person down at the intersection of Date Street and Dr. WJ...
Police: Man found dead in Louisville’s California neighborhood, foul play suspected

Latest News

Doctors warn that cicadas could be harmful to your dog
The check helps fund a portion of the 2021 Blue Grass Honor Flight
Blue Grass Honor Flight back to the sky after COVID cancelations
Respiratory illnesses are making their way back around.
Life returning to normal means croup and RSV are back infecting children
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
UK selected for KidCOVE COVID vaccine trial on children