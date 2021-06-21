UofL receives $11.3 million in renewed funding for liver research center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Monday it has received an additional $11.3 million in funding for its liver research center.

The grant, donated by the National Institute of Health, will allow ongoing research within UofL’s Hepatobiology and Toxicology Center for Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) for an additional five years.

According to UofL, Kentucky leads the nation in increases for cirrhosis-related deaths and in liver-cancer related deaths.

UofL said the center supports research programs focusing on injuries and treatments of liver diseases and liver cancer. Funding would allow improved research infrastructure and additional projects taken on by researchers.

“It’s important to note that there are almost 100 (centers for biomedical research excellence) across the country, but we’re the only one that focuses on hepatobiology and toxicology,” Dr. Craig McClain, director of Hepatobiology and Toxicology Center for Biomedical Research Excellence said. “So we’re actually a national resource for that.”

The center was established back in 2016 with $11.5 million in funding from the NIH.

